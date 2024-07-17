BlueNord Board Member Adjusts Shareholding

Norwegian Energy Company ASA (GB:0HTF) has released an update.

BlueNord ASA board member Marianne Lie exercises options for 4,868 shares at NOK 160 each, intending to sell an equal number of shares to retain her current stake. Following the option exercise, the Company will issue new shares and post-transaction, BlueNord’s share capital will increase to 26,480,696 shares. BlueNord, a key player in the energy sector, is involved in energy production and supports the energy transition, holding a significant stake in the Danish Underground Consortium.

