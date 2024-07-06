BlueNord ASA Meets Q2 Production Guidance

Norwegian Energy Company ASA (GB:0HTF) has released an update.

BlueNord ASA has reported its June and Q2 2024 preliminary production figures, meeting its quarterly guidance with net productions of 23.1 mboepd in June and 24.5 mboepd for the quarter. The company experienced a slight dip in operating efficiency in June, at 87%, compared to the Q2 average of 90%, due to maintenance and operational events which have since been resolved. BlueNord, a key player in the European oil and gas sector, continues its operations in the Danish North Sea.

