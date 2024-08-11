BlueNord ASA Incentivizes Executives with New Shares

Norwegian Energy Company ASA (GB:0HTF) has released an update.

BlueNord ASA, a key player in the European energy sector, has executed the second award of performance shares under its Long-Term Incentive Scheme, issuing a total of 14,444 new shares to executive management members. The shares, awarded at a nominal value and adjusted for tax and performance-based KPIs, signify the company’s commitment to aligning the interests of its leadership with corporate goals and shareholder value. This strategic move reflects BlueNord’s ongoing efforts to incentivize its top executives and support the energy transition.

