BlueMeme Inc. Projects Recovery After Profit Dip

BlueMeme Inc. reported a decrease in net profit by 32.7% to 174 million yen for FY2023, with operating profit and ordinary profit also falling compared to the previous fiscal year. Despite the downturn in profitability, the company forecasts a 23.7% increase in net sales and a 14.4% rise in net profit for FY2024. Shareholders’ equity decreased slightly, and the firm maintained a zero dividend policy.

