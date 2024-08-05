BlueMeme Co.: A Trailblazer in Low-Code Development Growth

BlueMeme Inc. (JP:4069) has released an update.

BlueMeme Co., Ltd. has reported its financial results for the year ended March 31, 2024, showcasing a history of achievements including multiple awards for new customer acquisitions and sales figures in the low-code agile development sector. The company, a pioneer in Japan for OutSystems sales since 2011, continues to grow with 147 employees and has been recognized as the first OutSystems Premier Partner in Asia.

