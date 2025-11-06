BlueLinx Reports Q3 2025 Results and Strategic Acquisition

Bluelinx ( (BXC) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Bluelinx presented to its investors.

BlueLinx Holdings Inc., a prominent U.S. wholesale distributor of building products, operates across various categories such as lumber, panels, and engineered wood, serving a broad customer base nationwide.

In its third quarter of 2025, BlueLinx reported net sales of $749 million and a net income of $1.7 million, alongside announcing the acquisition of Disdero Lumber Company, a move aimed at enhancing its specialty product offerings.

Key financial metrics for the quarter included a gross profit of $108 million and an adjusted EBITDA of $22.4 million. The company’s specialty products saw a slight sales increase, while structural products experienced a decline. BlueLinx’s acquisition of Disdero Lumber is expected to be immediately accretive to earnings, funded through existing cash reserves.

Despite a decrease in gross margin compared to the previous year, BlueLinx maintained strong liquidity with $777 million available, including significant cash reserves. The company also continued its share repurchase program and invested in property and digital transformation initiatives.

Looking ahead, BlueLinx remains focused on executing its long-term growth strategy, leveraging acquisitions like Disdero to bolster its market position in premium specialty products, while maintaining a strong financial footing.

