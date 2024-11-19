Bluejay Mining Expands with Key Greenland Acquisition

Bluejay Mining (GB:80M) has released an update.

Bluejay Mining’s subsidiary, 80 Mile PLC, has completed its acquisition of White Flame Energy, securing full ownership and extending key exploration licenses in East Greenland. This acquisition positions the company to advance its exploration efforts in one of the world’s untapped gas-rich basins, with a focus on industrial gases like helium and hydrogen. The strategic move aims to leverage the region’s potential to meet growing global demand for clean energy resources.

