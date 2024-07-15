Bluejay Mining Announces Broker Change

Bluejay Mining (GB:JAY) has released an update.

Bluejay Mining PLC has announced a significant change in its brokerage services as Zeus Capital Limited takes over from WH Ireland Limited, following Zeus’s acquisition of WH Ireland’s Capital Markets Division. This development is part of Bluejay’s ongoing efforts to strengthen its position in the mining sector, with a portfolio that spans projects in Greenland and Finland. The company’s stock is traded on the AIM and Frankfurt Stock Exchange, and it is also available on the US Pink Market.

