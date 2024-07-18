Bluebird Secures $2M for Gold & Silver Project

Bluebird Merchant Ventures (GB:BMV) has released an update.

Bluebird Merchant Ventures Ltd has announced a US$2 million farm-out agreement with a local JV partner to fund the reactivation of the high-grade Kochang Gold & Silver Project in South Korea. The company anticipates a production target of 12-15,000 oz of gold annually, with a fast-tracked timeline of 6-9 months to initiate production upon permitting. This agreement is part of a broader investment strategy that has secured approximately US$9 million for the development of Bluebird’s gold mining portfolio in South Korea and the Philippines.

