BlueBet Holdings Shareholder Restructures Stake

BlueBet Holdings Ltd. (AU:BBT) has released an update.

In a significant shift in shareholder dynamics, Michael Sullivan of BlueBet Holdings Pty Ltd has altered his substantial holding in the company, with voting power now reduced to 15.83% from a previous 64.93%. This change comes after a release of shares from escrow and Sullivan’s active participation in a new share placement, with a total consideration of $1.759 million for acquiring 5,761,904 fully paid ordinary shares (FPOs). These transactions have notably reshaped Sullivan’s stake and influence within the company.

For further insights into AU:BBT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.