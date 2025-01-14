BlueBet Holdings Ltd to Release Q2 FY2025 Quarterly Update

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

BlueBet Holdings Ltd. ( (AU:BBT) ) has shared an update.

BlueBet Holdings Ltd announced the release of its Q2 FY2025 Quarterly Update scheduled for January 30, 2025, accompanied by an investor conference call on the same day. This update and call are significant as they provide insights into the company’s financial performance and strategic direction, impacting stakeholders’ understanding of BlueBet’s market positioning and future prospects.

More about BlueBet Holdings Ltd.

BlueBet Holdings Ltd is an international online wagering provider and bookmaker listed on the Australian Stock Exchange. It operates primarily in Australia and utilizes a highly scalable proprietary cloud-based technology platform. The company offers a mobile-first user experience through its apps and websites and has recently merged with betr, a leading Australian online wagering company, creating a significant presence in the Australian market. BlueBet is led by a world-class board and an experienced management team.

YTD Price Performance: -1.67%

Average Trading Volume: 192,075

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$167M

