BlueBet Holdings Appoints New Director

BlueBet Holdings Ltd has announced the appointment of Timothy Hughes as a director effective from July 1, 2024. Hughes has declared no direct interest in the securities of the company, however, he holds an indirect interest through 500,000 fully paid ordinary shares via Old Year Pty Ltd, which is the trustee for the Egnar Holdings Superfund, where he is both a director and a beneficiary.

