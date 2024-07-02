BlueBet Holdings Appoints New Director

BlueBet Holdings Ltd. (AU:BBT) has released an update.

BlueBet Holdings Ltd has announced the appointment of Matthew Tripp as a director of the company effective from 1 July 2024. Tripp holds an indirect interest in the company through 99,765,879 fully paid ordinary shares, via YAST Investments Pty Ltd, where he serves as a director and beneficiary. The company has disclosed this information in compliance with ASX listing rules and the Corporations Act.

