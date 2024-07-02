BlueBet Holdings Announces Director Departure

BlueBet Holdings Ltd. (AU:BBT) has released an update.

BlueBet Holdings Ltd has announced that Timothy Worner ceased to be a director of the company as of July 1, 2024. This final director’s interest notice reveals that Worner had no registered securities but held 21,930 ordinary shares and 241,447 LTIP options through Worner Family Holdings Pty Ltd, associated with the Worner Family Trust. No director’s interests in contracts were reported.

