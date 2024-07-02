BlueBet Holdings Acquires Substantial Share

BlueBet Holdings Ltd. (AU:BBT) has released an update.

BlueBet Holdings Limited has announced that it has become a substantial holder in its own company as of July 1, 2024, with a 47.24% voting power through 265,389,465 fully paid ordinary shares. These shares are under voluntary escrow arrangements, and BlueBet Holdings has no rights to acquire or vote with these shares. No consideration was paid by the company for these relevant interests.

