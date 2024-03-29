Blue World Acquisition Corp. Extends Timeline, Elects Director

Blue World Acquisition Corp. Class A (BWAQ) has issued an update.

Blue World Acquisition Corporation shareholders recently greenlit key changes, including adjusting the Trust Agreement to initiate the liquidation of the Trust Account by April 2, 2024, extendable up to November 2, 2024, with the option of monthly extensions. Additionally, the shareholders approved the amendment of the company’s Charter, allowing more time for a business combination until November 2024. Alongside these financial adjustments, Mr. Buhdy Sin Swee Bok was re-elected as a director, reaffirming his roles on the board and committees. These strategic moves are aimed at providing the company with increased flexibility to achieve its business combination objectives within the extended timeframe.

