Blue Thunder Mining Welcomes New CFO

Blue Thunder Mining Inc. announces Alain Lévesque as its new CFO, succeeding Robert Boisjoli, to further the company’s growth in the Québec gold sector, including the advancement of the Muus Gold Project. The company also reports the resignation of Jean-Patrick Larivière from its Board of Directors. Blue Thunder, now in technical collaboration with IAMGOLD, is set to rebrand to Mines D’Or Orbec, emphasizing its focus on consolidating gold projects within Québec.

