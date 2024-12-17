Blue Star Helium Halts Trading Ahead of Acquisition Update

Blue Star Helium (AU:BNL) has released an update.

Blue Star Helium Limited has requested a voluntary suspension of its securities on the ASX, pending an announcement regarding an acquisition update. The suspension is set to last until the company releases this anticipated update, but no later than December 27, 2024. Investors are keenly awaiting this update as it may influence the company’s stock movement.

