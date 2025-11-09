Blue Star Helium Advances Galactica Facility Construction

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Blue Star Helium ( (AU:BNL) ) has issued an announcement.

Blue Star Helium Limited has announced significant progress in the construction of its Galactica production facility, marking a key milestone with the installation of the first section of the gathering system. The project, a joint venture with Helium One Global Ltd, remains on schedule for its first production output in December 2025, signifying a crucial step in the company’s transition towards production and reinforcing its position in the helium exploration industry.

Blue Star Helium Ltd (ASX:BNL, OTC:BSNLF) is an independent helium exploration company focused on finding and developing new sources of low-cost, high-grade helium in North America.

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$21.62M

