Blue Star Helium Advances Galactica Facility Construction

Blue Star Helium ( (AU:BNL) ) has issued an announcement.
Blue Star Helium Limited has announced significant progress in the construction of its Galactica production facility, marking a key milestone with the installation of the first section of the gathering system. The project, a joint venture with Helium One Global Ltd, remains on schedule for its first production output in December 2025, signifying a crucial step in the company’s transition towards production and reinforcing its position in the helium exploration industry.
More about Blue Star Helium
Blue Star Helium Ltd (ASX:BNL, OTC:BSNLF) is an independent helium exploration company focused on finding and developing new sources of low-cost, high-grade helium in North America.
Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell
Current Market Cap: A$21.62M
