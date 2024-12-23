Blue Star Helium Advances Drilling in Colorado

Blue Star Helium (AU:BNL) has released an update.

Blue Star Helium is advancing its Galactica helium project in Colorado, with site preparations underway for drilling at Jackson #31 and Jackson #04, set to begin in January. The company plans to drill a total of five wells in this campaign, aiming to enhance its helium supply strategy in North America.

