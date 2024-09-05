Blue Star Gold Corp Strikes Copper in Ataani Target

Blue Star Gold Corp (TSE:BAU) has released an update.

Blue Star Gold Corp. has announced a significant find at their Ulu and Roma Projects, with the first drill hole at the newly named Ataani Target revealing 17.1 metres of 0.973% copper equivalent mineralization. The discovery underscores the potential for more massive sulphide lenses in the area, further enhanced by the project’s proximity to key infrastructure.

