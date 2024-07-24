Blue Star Gold Announces Promising New Discovery

Blue Star Gold Corp (TSE:BAU) has released an update.

Blue Star Gold Corp. has announced a promising discovery of semi-to-massive sulphides over a 17-meter interval at their HI target within the Roma Project in Nunavut. The initial results have drawn comparisons to the nearby High Lake deposit, and with assays pending, the company is proceeding with follow-up drilling to fully assess the new base metal discovery. This find is part of Blue Star’s broader exploration program, which also includes gold targets on their Ulu Project.

