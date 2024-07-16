Blue Star Capital Enhances Esports Presence

Blue Star Capital (GB:BLU) has released an update.

Blue Star Capital plc has announced the completion of Dynasty Gaming & Media’s acquisition of Lets Play Live Media, a significant player in Oceania’s and Southeast Asia’s gaming tournament scene. The strategic move is expected to bolster Dynasty’s tournament organization, production, and broadcasting prowess, as well as to secure exclusive gaming event intellectual property. Blue Star holds a 2.0 percent stake in Dynasty, furthering its investment portfolio in emerging technologies.

