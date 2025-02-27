Blue Sky Uranium Finalizes Initial Closing of Earn-In Agreement with COAM

Blue Sky Uranium ( (TSE:BSK) ) has issued an announcement.

Blue Sky Uranium Corp. has announced the initial closing of an earn-in transaction with COAM, part of the Corporación América Group, granting COAM the right to acquire up to an 80% interest in the Ivana Uranium-Vanadium Deposit in Argentina. This agreement positions Blue Sky to benefit from anti-dilution protection and a free-carry 20% participation in the joint venture until commercial production, with potential for resource expansion through exploration in adjacent properties. The partnership is expected to be mutually beneficial for shareholders and the uranium industry in Argentina.

More about Blue Sky Uranium

Blue Sky Uranium Corp. operates in the mining industry, focusing on uranium and vanadium exploration and development. The company is engaged in advancing its projects in Argentina, particularly the Ivana Uranium-Vanadium Deposit, with a market focus on contributing to the uranium industry in the region.

YTD Price Performance: -25.00%

Average Trading Volume: 417,151

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$22.65M

