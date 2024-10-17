Blue River Holdings Reduces Stake with Share Disposal

Blue River Holdings Limited (HK:0498) has released an update.

Blue River Holdings Limited has disposed of 159 million shares of a listed company in the open market, fetching HK$27.03 million. This move reduces Blue River’s stake in the company from 7.5% to 4.9%, aligning with the firm’s strategic investment approach. The disposal is classified as a discloseable transaction under Hong Kong’s listing rules, drawing interest from investors tracking market activities.

For further insights into HK:0498 stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.