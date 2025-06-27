Blue Owl Technology Finance Corp. Holds Annual Shareholder Meeting

Don’t Miss TipRanks’ Half-Year Sale

Blue Owl Technology Finance Corp. ( (OTF) ) has provided an update.

On June 26, 2025, Blue Owl Technology Finance Corp. held its Annual Meeting of Shareholders where two key matters were voted upon. Shareholders elected two board members to serve until the 2028 meeting and ratified KPMG LLP as the independent accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2025.

