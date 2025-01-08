Blue Owl Capital Merger and Shareholder Approvals

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

Filter, analyze, and streamline your search for investment opportunities using Tipranks' Stock Screener

An announcement from Blue Owl Capital Corporation III ( (OBDE) ) is now available.

Blue Owl Capital Corporation and Blue Owl Capital Corporation III announced that shareholders have approved the merger between the two entities, which is anticipated to close around January 13, 2025. This merger aims to create a more diversified business development company with enhanced scale and credit quality, offering benefits to stakeholders. Shareholders of OBDE will receive a special dividend and a regular quarterly dividend, reflecting the company’s remaining undistributed taxable income, as part of the merger’s conclusion.

More about Blue Owl Capital Corporation III

Blue Owl Capital Corporation (OBDC) and Blue Owl Capital Corporation III (OBDE) are specialty finance companies focused on lending to U.S. middle-market companies. OBDC manages investments valued at $13.4 billion across 219 portfolio companies, while OBDE has investments worth $4.2 billion in 185 portfolio companies. Both companies operate as business development companies under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and are managed by Blue Owl Credit Advisors LLC and Blue Owl Diversified Credit Advisors LLC, respectively.

YTD Price Performance: -2.32%

Average Trading Volume: 329,458

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: $1.78B

Find detailed analytics on OBDE stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.