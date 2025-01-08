Blue Owl Capital Announces Merger and Dividend Plans

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

Filter, analyze, and streamline your search for investment opportunities using Tipranks' Stock Screener

An announcement from Blue Owl Capital ( (OBDC) ) is now available.

Blue Owl Capital Corporation and Blue Owl Capital Corporation III announced the approval of their merger by shareholders, with an overwhelming majority supporting the proposals. The merger, expected to close around January 13, 2025, aims to create a more diversified business development company with enhanced scale and credit quality. The merger includes the distribution of a special and quarterly dividend by OBDE, highlighting the transaction’s immediate financial impact on stakeholders.

More about Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Corporation (NYSE: OBDC) and Blue Owl Capital Corporation III (NYSE: OBDE) are specialty finance companies focused on lending to U.S. middle-market companies. OBDC had investments totaling $13.4 billion across 219 portfolio companies, while OBDE’s investments amounted to $4.2 billion in 185 companies as of September 30, 2024. Both companies are regulated as business development companies and are part of Blue Owl’s Credit platform, managed by SEC-registered Blue Owl Credit Advisors LLC.

YTD Price Performance: -2.42%

Average Trading Volume: 1,821,520

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: $5.84B

For a thorough assessment of OBDC stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.