Blue Moon Metals Reinstates OTCQB Quotation After Strategic Acquisitions

Blue Moon Metals ( (TSE:MOON) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Blue Moon Metals Inc. has announced the reinstatement of its common shares on the OTCQB Market exchange in the United States, effective April 14, 2025, under the symbol BMOOF. This follows the company’s transformational acquisitions of two projects in Norway and aims to provide existing shareholders with an additional trading platform while attracting a broader range of investors. The reinstatement is expected to enhance the company’s market presence and facilitate greater investment opportunities.

Spark’s Take on TSE:MOON Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:MOON is a Neutral.

Blue Moon Metals’ score reflects its pre-revenue status, strong equity position, and operational challenges. The technical analysis shows positive momentum, which could be attractive for speculative investors. However, the lack of revenue and traditional valuation metrics presents significant risks.

To see Spark’s full report on TSE:MOON stock, click here.

More about Blue Moon Metals

Blue Moon Metals Inc. is a company advancing three brownfield polymetallic projects, including the Nussir copper-gold-silver project and the NSG copper-zinc-gold-silver project in Norway, as well as the Blue Moon zinc-gold-silver-copper project in the United States. These projects are strategically located with existing infrastructure, and the company focuses on metals critical to the global economy and national security.

YTD Price Performance: -0.24%

Average Trading Volume: 12,043

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: $40.76M

Learn more about MOON stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue