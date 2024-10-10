Blue Moon Metals Launches Economic Study for Flagship Project

Blue Moon Metals (TSE:MOON) has released an update.

Blue Moon Metals Inc. has commenced a Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) for its Blue Moon Project in California, aiming to leverage historical data to fast-track development. The PEA, conducted by Micon International, will explore cost-effective strategies such as underground ramp design for resource access and potential saleable byproducts, with completion expected in the first quarter of 2025.

