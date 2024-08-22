Blue Moon Group’s Revenue Rises, Loss Widens

Blue Moon Group Holdings Ltd. (HK:6993) has released an update.

Blue Moon Group Holdings Ltd. has released its unaudited financial results for the first half of 2024, revealing a significant increase in revenue to HK$3.13 billion, up from HK$2.22 billion the previous year. However, the company experienced a substantial loss of HK$663,745,000 during the period, a notable rise from a loss of HK$167,462,000 in 2023, despite an increase in gross profit margin. In response to the financials, the Board has proposed an interim dividend of HK4.0 cents per share.

