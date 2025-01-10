Blue Moon Group Expects Loss Despite Revenue Growth

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

Filter, analyze, and streamline your search for investment opportunities using Tipranks' Stock Screener

An announcement from Blue Moon Group Holdings Ltd. ( (HK:6993) ) is now available.

Blue Moon Group Holdings Ltd. has issued a profit warning for the year ending December 31, 2024, despite achieving a 16% increase in revenue and maintaining a stable gross profit margin. The company expects a consolidated loss of HK$700 million to HK$750 million due to increased selling and distribution expenses related to strategic investments in e-commerce and brand building. These efforts have led to significant sales growth, particularly in e-commerce channels, and have reinforced the company’s market position during major shopping events. Despite the anticipated loss, Blue Moon remains optimistic about its financial health and strategic direction in transforming the laundry industry through innovative products and consumer education.

More about Blue Moon Group Holdings Ltd.

Blue Moon Group Holdings Ltd. is a company operating in the laundry industry, known for its innovative liquid laundry detergents and commitment to revolutionizing laundry methods. The company focuses on promoting efficient and convenient cleaning solutions through its Zhizun series and has been actively engaging in marketing efforts to enhance brand reputation and consumer awareness.

YTD Price Performance: -6.13%

Average Trading Volume: 2,967,929

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Hold

Current Market Cap: HK$17.06B

Learn more about 6993 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.