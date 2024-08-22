Blue Moon Group Declares Interim Dividend

Blue Moon Group Holdings Ltd. (HK:6993) has released an update.

Blue Moon Group Holdings Limited has announced an interim dividend of HKD 0.04 per share for the first half of the financial year ending 31 December 2024. Shareholders can anticipate the ex-dividend date to be on 09 September 2024, with the payment to be disbursed on 23 September 2024. This financial development presents an opportunity for investors to gain from the company’s distribution of profits.

