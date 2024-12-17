Blue Horizon Cancels Shares and Explores New Investments

Sensor Technologies Corp (TSE:BHCC) has released an update.

Blue Horizon Global Capital Corp. has cancelled over 101 million common shares, including those related to its acquisition of a stake in Blockchain Assets Management Group Limited. The company is actively exploring new strategic investment opportunities to achieve sustainable growth and deliver long-term value to its shareholders.

