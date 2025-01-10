Blue Hat Interactive to Raise $3.9 Million Through Share Offering

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

Filter, analyze, and streamline your search for investment opportunities using Tipranks' Stock Screener

Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology ( (BHAT) ) has shared an update.

Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology, a company specializing in interactive entertainment, is proceeding with an offering of ordinary shares valued at up to $3,916,500. These shares are being issued at $0.07 each and are part of a Registration Statement filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. This move is authorized and aligns with the company’s strategic financial activities, potentially enhancing its capital structure and market presence.

More about Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology

YTD Price Performance: -43.33%

Average Trading Volume: 15,654,398

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: $9.71M

Learn more about BHAT stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.