Blue Chip India Ltd Not Classified as Large Corporate

Blue Chip India Limited has announced that it does not meet the criteria to be classified as a ‘Large Corporate’ under the SEBI Circular dated 26th November 2018. This disclosure indicates that the company is not subject to the regulatory requirements associated with large corporate entities, potentially affecting its reporting obligations and compliance costs.

YTD Price Performance: -25.94%

Average Trading Volume: 23,061

Current Market Cap: 371.1M INR

