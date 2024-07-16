Bloomsbury Publishing Eyes Strong Growth

Bloomsbury Publishing (GB:BMY) has released an update.

Bloomsbury Publishing reports robust trading in line with its elevated expectations, buoyed by consumer bestsellers and the significant acquisition of Rowman & Littlefield’s academic division, enhancing its US academic publishing presence. The company’s strategy focuses on diversification and digital content, with a positive outlook for its Consumer and Academic & Professional Publishing arms, underpinned by steady performance and business resilience. Anticipation builds as Bloomsbury sets sights on increased revenues, particularly from the Bloomsbury Digital Resources platform, projecting a leap to £41m by 2027/28.

For further insights into GB:BMY stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.