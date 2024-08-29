Bloomsbury Executives Transact Post-Vesting Shares

Bloomsbury Publishing (GB:BMY) has released an update.

Bloomsbury Publishing PLC has announced the vesting of shares under its 2014 Performance Share Plan, leading to significant share acquisitions by CEO Nigel Newton and Group Finance Director Penny Scott-Bayfield, who sold part of their shares to cover tax liabilities. Post-transaction, Newton’s and Scott-Bayfield’s holdings are 2.00% and 0.28% of the company’s issued share capital, respectively.

