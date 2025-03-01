Bloom Energy Reports Record Revenue and Positive Outlook

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksMarket MoversTipRanks Momentum IndexDividend StocksAI StocksLargest Companies by Market Cap
ETFs
Top ETFs by UpsideTop ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Commodities
Gold
Options
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Currency
EUR/USD
Research Tools
Trending StocksCompare StocksCompare ETFsMost Visited Websites
Daily Feeds
Daily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarStock SplitsStock BuybacksMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Economic Indicators
Inflation RateUnemployment Rate
Class Actions
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock ScreenerTechnical Analysis Screener
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Education
Personal FinanceHow To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsAdvertise with UsTop Online BrokersBecome an AffiliateTipRanks News WireArrivedEquityMultiple
Follow Us
TOOLS
Portfolio
Watchlist
Top Insiders Stocks
Popular
Top Stocks
Popular
Market Movers
Compare stocks
Compare ETFs
Notification Center
News
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock Screener
Technical Analysis Screener
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insiders Trades
Dividend Stocks
ETF Center
Top Gainers/losers/active ETFs
Dividend Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dollar Cost Averaging
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Splits
Stock Buybacks
Market Holidays
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Most Active
Premarket
After-hours
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Real Estate
Top Online Brokers
Compound Interest Calculator
Mortgage Calculator
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
How To Use TipRanks
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
TipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
STOCKS
SPY
QQQ
AAPL
NVDA
TSLA
AMZN
BABA
Company Announcements

Bloom Energy Reports Record Revenue and Positive Outlook

Bloom Energy Reports Record Revenue and Positive Outlook

Bloom Energy ((BE)) has held its Q4 earnings call. Read on for the main highlights of the call.

Bloom Energy’s recent earnings call painted a picture of a company enjoying a highly successful year, marked by record revenue and profits, positive cash flow, and significant growth in key segments such as data centers. Despite facing challenges with utility partnerships and potential tariff impacts, Bloom Energy’s strong performance and optimistic outlook for 2025 underscore its robust market position.

Record Revenue and Profits in 2024

Bloom Energy achieved remarkable financial milestones in 2024, setting a new record for both quarterly and annual revenue. The company reported a quarterly revenue of $572 million, representing a 60% increase from the fourth quarter of 2023. This impressive growth highlights Bloom’s ability to capitalize on market opportunities and drive profitability.

Positive Cash Flow and Operating Income

For the first time since 2019, Bloom Energy turned free cash flow positive for the full year, generating $92 million in cash flow from operations. The company also reported a non-GAAP operating profit of $108 million, a significant improvement of $88 million compared to the previous year. These results demonstrate Bloom’s effective financial management and operational efficiency.

Service Business Profitability

The service business segment of Bloom Energy showed a remarkable turnaround, achieving a positive non-GAAP gross margin in all four quarters of 2024. This resulted in a $4 million full-year non-GAAP gross profit, a stark contrast to the $33 million loss recorded in 2023. This shift underscores the company’s successful efforts to enhance service profitability.

Double-Digit Product Cost Reductions

Bloom Energy continued its tradition of achieving cost efficiencies by delivering another year of double-digit product cost reductions. This ongoing focus on cost management is crucial for maintaining competitive pricing and enhancing profitability.

Strong Growth in Data Center Segment

The data center segment emerged as a major growth engine for Bloom Energy, driven by robust demand from AI applications. The company’s sales funnel in this segment is strong, diverse, and poised for continued expansion, highlighting the strategic importance of data centers in Bloom’s growth strategy.

Challenges with Utility Partnerships

Despite its successes, Bloom Energy faces challenges with utility partnerships, particularly in meeting the power demand driven by data centers. Concerns about passing costs to ratepayers and the need for new constructs with states are areas that require attention and strategic solutions.

Potential Tariff Impacts

While concerns about potential tariff impacts persist, Bloom Energy remains committed to implementing cost reduction strategies to mitigate these headwinds. This proactive approach is essential for maintaining the company’s competitive edge.

Positive Outlook for 2025

Looking ahead, Bloom Energy projects revenue growth for 2025, with guidance set between $1.65 billion and $1.85 billion. The company also anticipates continued positive cash flow from operations, supported by a strong product and service backlog. Strategic emphasis on AI-driven data centers and access to investment tax credits further bolster Bloom’s optimistic outlook.

In conclusion, Bloom Energy’s earnings call reflects a company in a strong position, with record financial achievements and a positive outlook for the future. While challenges exist, particularly in utility partnerships and potential tariff impacts, Bloom’s strategic initiatives and market opportunities provide a solid foundation for continued growth and success.

Questions or Comments about the article? Write to editor@tipranks.com
Looking for investment ideas? Subscribe to our Smart Investor newsletter for weekly expert stock picks!
Get real-time notifications on news & analysis, curated for your stock watchlist. Download the TipRanks app today! Get the App
1

Latest News Feed

More Market News >

More Articles

More News >

Stock Comparison

Quantum ComputingAICryptocurrencyBitcoin StocksDividendValueBiotechOilChineseChat GPTBanksAirlineBeer & BeveragesEnergy

Investment Ideas

Analyst Top StocksSmart Score StocksStock ScreenerTop Wall Street AnalystsInsiders' Hot StocksTop Penny StocksUnusual Options ActivityTop ETFs by Upside Potential