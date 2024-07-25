Bloom Energy Appoints Innovation Leader to Expand Board

Bloom Energy (BE) has issued an announcement.

Bloom Energy Corporation expanded its Board of Directors from eight to nine and appointed Dr. Barbara Burger, a former Chevron VP and innovation leader, as a Class II director with a term until the 2026 annual meeting. Dr. Burger, who has no conflicting interests or familial ties with the company’s current directors or executives, will receive standard compensation as a non-employee director, choosing restricted stock units (RSUs) over stock options. She will also be covered by Bloom Energy’s standard indemnification agreement for directors.

See more insights into BE stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.