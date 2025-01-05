Block, Inc. Officer Plans Sale of Shares

Don't Miss Our New Year's Offers: Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Block, Inc. Shs Chess Depository Interests Repr 1 Sh ( (AU:SQ2) ) has provided an announcement.

Block, Inc. has filed a notice for the proposed sale of securities in accordance with Rule 144 under the Securities Act of 1933. Brian Grassadonia, an officer of Block, Inc., is set to sell 2,887 shares of common stock valued at $262,139.60 through Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC, with the sale scheduled for January 3, 2025. This transaction follows previous sales by Grassadonia over the past few months, reflecting ongoing adjustments in his investment strategy.

More about Block, Inc. Shs Chess Depository Interests Repr 1 Sh

YTD Price Performance: -0.70%

Average Trading Volume: 258,628

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$91.88B

