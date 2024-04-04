Block, Inc. Insider Acquires Class A Shares

Block, Inc. Shs Chess Depository Interests Repr 1 Sh (AU:SQ2) has released an update.

Shawn Corey Carter, a director and significant shareholder of Block, Inc., has engaged in a transaction involving the acquisition of 118 Class A Common Stock shares at no cost, as per the latest SEC Form 4 filing. These shares, represented by vested restricted stock units (RSUs) under the company’s Outside Director Compensation Policy, bring Carter’s total direct beneficial ownership to 19,119 shares, with additional indirect holdings through family and LLCs.

