Block, Inc. Announces Resignation of Board Member Larry Summers

Larry Summers has resigned from his position on the board of directors at Block, Inc., effective immediately, to focus on other professional and personal commitments. His departure is not due to any disagreements with the company’s operations, policies, or practices, and the board has expressed gratitude for his over ten years of dedicated service and contributions.

