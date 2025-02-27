Blinklab Limited Issues Securities Under Section 708A(5)

Blinklab Limited ( (AU:BB1) ) has issued an announcement.

Blinklab Limited has announced the issuance of quoted securities without disclosure to investors, relying on Section 708A(5) of the Corporations Act 2001. The company confirms compliance with relevant provisions of the Act and states there is no excluded information required to be disclosed, indicating transparency and adherence to regulatory requirements.

More about Blinklab Limited

YTD Price Performance: 23.21%

Average Trading Volume: 306,800

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Sell

For an in-depth examination of BB1 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.