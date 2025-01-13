BlinkLab Limited Director Increases Shareholding

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

Blinklab Limited ( (AU:BB1) ) has issued an update.

BlinkLab Limited announced a change in the director’s interest, with Dr. Anton Uvarov’s indirect interest increasing through an on-market purchase of 50,000 ordinary shares by his spouse, Ms. Yulia Uvarova. The acquisition, valued at $12,750, results in Ms. Uvarova holding a total of 825,000 ordinary shares, alongside previously held shares and options.

More about Blinklab Limited

YTD Price Performance: -5.36%

Average Trading Volume: 169,894

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Buy

