Blender Bites Partners with TED2024

Blender Bites Limited (TSE:BITE) has released an update.

Blender Bites Limited is set to elevate its brand recognition as the InKind Smoothie Bar Partner at the TED2024 conference, a key gathering for global thought leaders, celebrating TED’s 40th anniversary. The event offers the company an opportunity to demonstrate its commitment to health and sustainability while providing its 1 Step Smoothies to an influential audience. Blender Bites’ participation underscores its dedication to making nutritious, plant-based eating convenient and accessible worldwide.

