Blencowe’s Graphite Project Earns Global MSP Accreditation

Blencowe Resources Plc (GB:BRES) has released an update.

Blencowe Resources Plc’s Orom-Cross graphite project in Uganda has achieved a significant milestone by receiving the Mineral Services Partnership (MSP) accreditation, a move that enhances its credibility and opens up new funding sources. This distinction places Orom-Cross among the elite critical minerals projects globally and aligns with the MSP’s goal of diversifying high-quality graphite supply for the clean energy sector. The company anticipates further development opportunities, including offtake agreements and a proposed in-country beneficiation facility to produce battery-ready graphite.

