Blencowe Resources Secures Funding for Graphite Project

Blencowe Resources Plc has successfully raised £1.5 million via the issuance of new shares to fund the completion of its Definitive Feasibility Study for the Orom-Cross Graphite Project in Uganda. This includes a significant drilling program aimed at enhancing the existing resource, with additional support expected from a forthcoming US$500,000 grant. The fundraising effort, involving major shareholders and management, positions Blencowe to advance its project and capitalize on the growing demand in the graphite sector.

