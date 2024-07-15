Blencowe Resources Advances with US DFC Support

Blencowe Resources Plc (GB:BRES) has released an update.

Blencowe Resources Plc has secured a fourth tranche of grant funding, totaling $0.5 million, from the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC), contributing to the ongoing Orom-Cross Definitive Feasibility Study and raising the total grant to $3.5 million. The company is advancing the Orom-Cross Project, which is notable for its low production and capital costs, and is in the process of finalizing offtake contracts. The DFC’s support not only provides significant funding for the project but also adds credibility to Blencowe’s efforts in the graphite market.

