Blaze Minerals Unveils Promising Drilling Results in Uganda

Blaze Minerals Limited has announced the completion of two additional diamond drill holes in its Ntungamo Project in Uganda, revealing promising concentrations of rubidium and rare earth elements such as neodymium and praseodymium. These findings, particularly from the mica-rich northern pegmatite, are significant for the company’s exploration efforts, as these elements are crucial for the technology and renewable energy industries. The results from the initial drilling campaign suggest potential for further exploration and development, which could enhance Blaze Minerals’ positioning in the critical metals market.

More about Blaze Minerals Limited

Blaze Minerals Limited is a company operating in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration of critical metals and rare earth elements (REEs) within LCT-type pegmatites and associated granitoids. The company is actively engaged in projects that aim to uncover valuable minerals essential for technology and renewable energy sectors.

Current Market Cap: A$3.92M

